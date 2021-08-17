Prince Frederick, MD- Deputy Wilder with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance involving a hit and run accident that occurred on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Around 5:05 a.m., a small white sedan was driving north in the southbound lanes of Route 4 in the area of Stoakley Road in Prince Frederick. The car lost control and slid off the roadway, into the grass and parking area of the Cox Fire Extinguisher business located at 1042 Solomons Island Road. The car sideswiped a boat trailer and struck a Dodge truck causing minor damage to both.

The striking vehicle is possibly a Kia or Hyundai with moderate damage to the front fenders, hood, grill, and possibly a flat tire on the left front side. The car could still be muddy due to spinning out in the wet grass and fleeing the scene. The victims describe the driver of the striking vehicle as a white male.

If you have information about this incident or the person responsible, please contact Deputy Wilder at Herschel.Wilder@calvertcountymd.gov or (301) 956-4713.

