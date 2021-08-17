ANNAPOLIS, Md. (August 17, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot

announced today that his office is accepting nominations for the

2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Awards. The deadline for submitting

nominations is Friday, October 15.

Established in 2012, the award honors the unparalleled legacy of public service left by the late Mr. Schaefer, who served four terms as Baltimore City mayor and two terms each as Maryland governor and comptroller. It is presented annually in each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions to individuals and organizations with an unwavering commitment to helping others and improving communities.

“This will be the tenth year of presenting the Helping People Awards and it remains just as fulfilling and inspiring now as it did at the outset,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Even after a decade of soliciting nominations, the quality of submissions we receive demonstrate that there are so many Marylanders who spend their lives in service to those in need and making their communities a better place to live. Selecting just one recipient in each jurisdiction has become increasingly difficult, particularly during the last 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen so many heroes shine.”

Award recipients will be selected based on their demonstration of:

• Improving the community;

• Promptly responding to a citizen problem through effective government

intervention;

• Directly aiding our most vulnerable populations; or,

• Establishing a public/private partnership to improve the lives of fellow

Marylanders.

Due to the pandemic, Comptroller Franchot has virtually presented the 2019 and 2020 Schaefer Awards in lieu of the traditional in-person ceremonies.

Nominations submitted in previous years but not selected should be re-sent. To

submit your nomination, print out and complete this form, scan and attach it as a

pdf to an email, and send to moprey@marylandtaxes.gov.

