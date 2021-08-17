It can be noted that the world is slowly returning to normal. As the last of the Covid restrictions were lifted in Maryland, the state’s casino revenue went up 13% in June, compared to June 2019. The state’s casinos collectively generated $161.5 million in June 2021.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency track casino revenue every month. However, they did not make any comparison to June 2020 because all six casinos were closed for the majority of the month due to Covid.

While five Maryland casinos reported individual growth compared to 2019, Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino reported decline compared with 2019, once again. Three of six Maryland’s casinos that saw the biggest revenue increase are:

Ocean Downs Casinos, a 29% increase Hollywood Casino, a 21.1% increase Live Casino & Hotel, a 19.4% increase

Maryland’s MGM National Harbor Casino, which has over 2000 slot machines and 200 table games, generated $63,699,004 in June 2020. Rocky Gap Casino, which has 650 slot machines and 16 table games, generated $5,755,671 in June 2020. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, which has over 1300 slot machines and 137 table games, generated $17,014,919 in June 2020, an 8.9% decrease from June 2019.

Maryland Casino Guide

It can be said with certainty that Maryland is a regional gambling hotspot, especially when it comes to tournament poker and horse racing. The minimum age for pari-mutuel, bingo, and lottery games is 18, while the minimum age for casinos is 21.

In general, all Maryland casinos operate under the oversight of the Maryland Lottery. There is a total of 6 casinos in Maryland, located in Baltimore, Oxon Hill, Hanover, Perryville, Berlin, and Flinstone. All of these casinos are allowed to offer traditional table games like blackjack and roulette and slot machines.

Additionally, charity organizations in select counties are permitted to host card game nights as well as casino nights. And, local businesses are allowed to operate social gaming sites.

As for poker, four out of six casinos operate their own poker rooms. Although most of the action revolves around No-Limit Hold ‘em, there is a lot of variety when it comes to tournament play.

Finally, Maryland is home to one of the most famous racetracks in the country, known as the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Things to Know About Online Gambling in Maryland

While traditional gambling is all covered in Section 12 of the Maryland code, online gambling is not really regulated, so Marylanders often think that nothing stops them from enjoying their leisure activity on one of the offshore sites.

While this is true, Maryland residents should be extra careful when they gamble on offshore sites as there are many scams on the internet. If you are a gambler enthusiast from Maryland, you should consider gambling on Mac devices as their macOS operating system offers a solid defense against attackers.

Although Maryland law doesn’t list online gambling as an offense, if you by any chance have doubts about gambling on a specific site, you should consider consulting a lawyer just to stay on the safe side.

Additionally, you should keep in mind that some offshore sites don’t support that many banking options, so most gambler enthusiasts decide to stick with basic debit card or credit card payments for deposits.

Finally, if by any chance you run on to the site that claims to be licensed in Maryland, you are most likely dealing with a fraud attempt , as Maryland doesn’t offer any intrastate online gambling.

Tips for Placing a Bet on Sports in Maryland

Sports betting is by far one of the most popular forms of gambling in the whole world, and Maryland is no exception. With that said, Marylanders are very happy to hear that online sports betting will be available very soon.

You probably already know that the Maryland sports betting bill passed back in May of 2021. However, Marylander sports enthusiasts are eager to place a bet on sport sooner rather than later.

One great way Marylanders can prepare for when sportsbooks launch is to place a bet on a previously checked and reliable offshore site.

In order for you to place a bet, you should download the sportsbook of your choice, register or make an account by filling in your personal and bank information and fund your account. Simple as that.

Finally, with game-changing technology trends such as blockchain technology, it is interesting to see what comes next for the entire gambling industry. Technology is constantly changing, and as for now, it can be said that great things are ahead, and we couldn’t be more excited.

