Charles County Government provides a free Citizen Notification System (CNS) to communicate to the public in emergency situations and provide information updates. Due to a change in operations, the text messaging option will be removed from routine, non-emergency messaging, beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1.Residents will still receive text messages in emergency situations.

Routine, non-emergency categories impacted include:

Road closures

Non-emergency water main repairs

Flag lowering notifications

Department of Planning and Growth Management notifications

Non-emergency CNS notifications will still be sent through the mobile app, email, and Twitter. Residents can download the free Android or iOS Everbridge mobile applications, available on the Apple Store or Google Play to view non-emergency and emergency notifications.

Residents can subscribe to various notification categories, manage their message settings, provide preferred contact information by visiting www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/CNS.

