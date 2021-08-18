Now in its fourth year, Historic Sotterley’s Common Ground Initiative continues on Mon., August 23rd at 11:00 am when the site once again takes part in the annual UNESCO Day of Remembrance.

As a UNESCO Slave Route Site of Memory, Sotterley again invites the public to participate in this important day by honoring the memories of those that perished and survived the trans-Atlantic slave trade. We remember the abolition of the trade and celebrate the contributions of survivors whose strength built nations.

Sotterley will hold this event on-site that will also be streamed on Facebook LIVE, beginning at 11:00 am. The day will include libations at the Slave Cabin, a bell ringing to remember the enslaved who perished on the Middle Passage to Sotterley, reading of the names of the known enslaved, and visiting areas such as the Middle Passage Marker Land, Lives, and Labor exhibit and Slave Cabin.

The virtual and in-person programs are free. Be prepared for walking and standing. Proceed to the Visitor Center when you arrive on-site for check-in and instructions.

The mission of Sotterley’s Common Ground initiative is to bring descendants, community, and partners together to provide education, resources, remembrance, and celebrate cultures to aid in healing; to help uncover and eradicate racism and discrimination in all forms; to promote social equality and justice through interpretation of authentic history and its relevance to effect social change, while encouraging individual and group activism.

Event details and Live event links can be found at www.sotterley.org and Sotterley’s Facebook page.

August 23, 2021 11:00 am

Virtual and In-person

