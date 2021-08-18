New Carrollton, Md. (August 17, 2021)—The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development today announced the launch of the Emergency Rental Assistance Data Dashboard to track the progress local jurisdictions are making in distributing relief funds for tenants and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dashboard focuses on the first round of funding through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which launched statewide in Maryland in mid-May 2021. Statewide, more than $58 million has been provided through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to nearly 10,000 renters, and an additional $34 million in payments are in process as of July 31, 2021.

The distribution of assistance has rapidly accelerated—statewide, assistance distributed in July was more than April, May, and June combined. Some counties—including Cecil, Wicomico, Carroll, and Prince George’s—have utilized close to 50 percent of their allocated resources to help tenants and landlords.

Viewers of the dashboard can select information on specific county programs, see demographic information and get data on department marketing and outreach efforts. To access the information, visit rentrelief.maryland.gov and click on “Data Dashboard.” The dashboard will be updated on a monthly basis to show progress.

In 2020, prior to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, more than $113 million in the state, local, and federal funds were allocated to rental assistance statewide to assist approximately 30,000 renters. Maryland will also receive an additional $352 million through a second phase of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and plans for distribution are under development.

How to Apply: Tenants and landlords should visit rentrelief.maryland.gov or call 877-546-5595 to get connected to rental assistance programs. All jurisdictions in Maryland are currently accepting applications. In addition to local programs, tenants in eligible properties may qualify for DHCD’s Assisted Housing Relief Program, which serves rental units in multifamily projects financed by the department’s Community Development Administration using state funds or federal resources. Tenants in those properties should contact their property management company for application information.

