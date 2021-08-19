Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students officially begin the 2021-2022 school year on Monday, Aug. 30. Students will attend school in person for five days of instruction. This applies to all students except those enrolled in the high school Virtual Academy.

CCPS will offer a limited virtual option for students entering kindergarten through Grade 8 this school year. The option is limited to 50 students per grade level across the school system. Parents must apply for consideration for their child. Students who meet the program criteria will be placed into a lottery system for acceptance into the 50 spaces per grade level. For more information, click here. The application opened on Aug. 17 and closes at 8 a.m. Aug. 24. To view the application, click here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Maryland State Department of Education (MDSE) strongly recommend children return to in-person learning this fall. Staff regularly meet with state and local officials to monitor health and safety data. If local conditions require CCPS to reconsider full, in-person instruction, CCPS will work with staff to implement alternative learning options for students. Any updates to learning options for the school year will be posted on the CCPS website, ccboe.com.

All CCPS students, teachers, staff, and visitors must wear a cloth face mask while in schools or any other CCPS facility. Students, as well as bus drivers and attendants, must wear a face mask on board a CCPS bus. Mask use is required by CCPS, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

CCPS has standard operating procedures in place that address COVID-19, safety measures, testing procedures for sick students/staff, as well as guidelines for classrooms and schools. These procedures are posted here on the CCPS website. Staff regularly meet with state and local officials to monitor health and safety data. Any updates to CCPS standard operating procedures will be shared on the school system website at ccboe.com. If local conditions require CCPS to reconsider full, in-person instruction, CCPS will work with staff to implement alternative learning options for students.

CCPS is excited to welcome more than 27,000 students back to in-person learning in a safe environment. The following is important back-to-school information for parents, students, and staff.

Health screening

To ensure the health and safety of students and staff, families should complete the COVID-19 prescreening questionnaire daily before sending their children to school or placing them on a school bus. CCPS staff should also complete the prescreening daily. Students who are suspected of being ill may be sent to the school nurse for evaluation. The questionnaire is posted under the Resources area of this page.

Open houses and orientations

Schools and centers have scheduled orientations and meet-and-greet events in August. A complete list is posted on the school system website here. Call your child’s school with specific event questions.

Bus assignments & routes

Parents can locate their child’s school bus assignment, bus stop location, and drop-off and pick-up times on School Locator. The system uses address data to post bus route information. Details for the school year will be posted on School Locator starting Aug. 20. Click here to access the system.

Transportation hotline

CCPS staff is managing a back-to-school transportation hotline to answer questions about bus routes, bus stops, and bus assignments. The hotline is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 26 and 27, and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 30 and 31. The hotline number is 301-932-6655. The CCPS transportation department also has a website. Visit https://www.ccboe.com/transportation/ to view additional information.

Prekindergarten begins Sept. 7

Students accepted in the CCPS prekindergarten program start school on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Bus route details for prekindergarten students will be posted on School Locator by Sept. 3.

Updates for high school athletes

CCPS has instituted new requirements for high school student-athletes. All high school students participating in fall sports are now required to either provide proof of having been fully COVID-19 vaccinated (completion of the vaccine series, plus 14 days) to their high school athletic director or participate in the free CCPS COVID-19 screening program. Athletes who do not provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or fail to participate in the screening program will not be allowed to participate with the team, at practice or games. Click here to learn more about the update.

Vaccine clinics available

CCPS students are required to have minimum immunization levels to attend school. Click here to view a list of required immunizations. The Charles County Department of Health is hosting vaccine clinics for students who need a meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV) and tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap) vaccine. All CCPS seventh-grade students must be vaccinated against meningococcal meningitis and tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis before the start of the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 30. Click here for details on these clinics.

Dr. Brown moves to transition school

Students and staff from Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School will spend the school year at the Transition School in Waldorf. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All Dr. Brown students will ride a bus to school this year. The Transition School is located at 3155 John Hanson Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601. Over the summer, renovations began at Dr. Brown that will transform the learning space inside the school from an open-floor layout to closed-in spaces. The project will be complete by next school year.

Eva Turner reopens

Students and staff at Eva Turner Elementary School head back to a renovated school building after spending two school years at the Transition School. School hours return to 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Located at 1000 Bannister Circle in Waldorf, Turner underwent a complete renovation and features a newly updated entryway, enclosed classrooms, a modern media center, and additional classroom space. Take a video tour here.

Meals are free for all students

Meals are free for all students this school year. The USDA extended a waiver to school districts to provide free breakfast and lunch for all school-aged children. Students can receive one free breakfast and lunch daily. Meal offerings will include standard items such as cereal, milk, juice, and fruit. Returning to the menu this year are hot food items such as chicken tenders, pizza, and pancakes. CCPS posts daily menu options for students on its website, ccboe.com. Students will only be offered one breakfast and one lunch daily.

Free meals application

CCPS encourages families to fill out the free meals application. The application not only ensures schools get funding and benefits to support teachers and students but completing it may provide families with reduced rates on things such as internet and student test fees. The application is posted online here.

Devices for all students

CCPS will provide all students with a 1:1 laptop for learning this year. Returning students assigned a 1:1 laptop last school year will continue using the same device. Schools will work with families once the school year starts to assign devices for new CCPS students and returning students who were assigned a loaner laptop or iPad. Students who already have a CCPS-issued device should turn on the equipment to ensure there are no technical issues. Students who need technical help should fill out an “Ask CCPS” ticket on our website or bring the laptop to school for assistance. The BYOD network is still available for personal devices, but it is recommended that students primarily use their school-issued laptops while in school.

ParentVue / StudentVue access

ParentVue and StudentVue feature the CCPS online grade book program for parents and students to track grades, attendance, assignments, and more. Students use their six-digit identification number and assigned technology password to access the system. Parents can contact their child’s school to request student log-in information. Parents who do not have account activation information can email parentvue@ccboe.com for assistance. An overview of how to use ParentVue is posted on the CCPS website here.

Online registration

Parents who still need to register their child for school can complete the process online at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/online-registration. The registration website includes step-by-step directions for users. Parents with students already enrolled in CCPS can register another child using an active ParentVue account. A registration tab is in the upper right-hand corner of all active ParentVue accounts. Click the tab to begin registration.

Parents new to CCPS must first create a ParentVue account to register online using a valid email address. New users must select Create New Account from the more options menu area (located underneath the word Login). The online registration process requires users to upload document copies and/or images of required documents. A school staff member will review all online registrations and screen submissions to ensure all required information is submitted.

Share your photos with us

Help CCPS celebrate the start of another school year. Use #ccpsbts21 to tag the first day of school posts on social media. A gallery featuring shared content will be posted on the school system website, ccboe.com.

Communication from CCPS

CCPS uses email, phone call, and text message alerts as part of the systemwide and school-based parent and staff communication. The notification system, School Messenger, pulls data from the CCPS student information and staff data systems. It is important parents provide a valid phone number and email address to their child’s school. Parents should notify their child’s school of any changes. Text message alerts are available as an opt-in feature, meaning parents must opt-in to receive messages. Text Y or YES to 67587. Standard message rates by cell phone carrier apply. Text STOP to 67587 at any time to opt-out.

Middle school redistricting resumes

CCPS is moving forward with a middle school redistricting that takes effect in August 2022. The redistricting will be comprehensive and could affect students at all eight CCPS middle schools. The redistricting may revise attendance zones and reduce overcrowding at some schools. The process coincides with a renovation and expansion at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. Read more about redistricting here on the CCPS website.

