St. Mary’s City, MD- Academic Program Coordinator and Departmental Web Specialist for Psychology Angela Draheim virtually attended the 46th Phi Beta Kappa (PBK) Triennial Council Meeting on August 3-6, 2021. During the council’s meeting of chapter delegates, St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Zeta of Maryland Chapter of PBK was recognized by the National Office of PBK as one of two outstanding public university chapters, sharing that title with the Mu of California Chapter at the University of California at Irvine.

The award selection committee based their selection of the Zeta chapter on its high acceptance rate, participation in and advocacy of the PBK Visiting Scholars Program by hosting a visit from Amy Vollmer in 2018, their annual book award ceremony honoring local high school students to which high achieving SMCM sophomores are invited and recognized, and moving to pay for initiates’ membership fees in light of the pandemic. For this recognition, the Zeta Chapter will receive $500 to use towards its programs and outreach efforts.

Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest, most prestigious scholastic honor society and the first American society to have a Greek-letter name. The first chapter was founded on December 5, 1776, at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland chapter of Phi Beta Kappa was chartered in 1997 and has since inducted 547 students members in courses (now alumni).

To learn more about PBK visit www.smcm.edu/pbk.

