Are you new to betting? If so, you may have come across the term wagering and you are wondering what it means. Casinos have a wagering requirement that players need to meet. It is the multiplier representing the number of times players need to play through their bonus amount before they can withdraw their winnings. Wagering requirements apply to a player from the moment they accept a bonus and/or apply it to their account.

Casinos use bonuses as a way of attracting new players or keep the existing ones hooked. One such bonus is the no deposit free spins. Here is everything you need to know about no deposit free spins bonuses.

Why Are No Deposit Free Spins Bonuses Popular in New Zealand?

Kiwis love playing slots, or as pokies as they fondly call them. As more online casinos continue to emerge, there is stiff competition among them with each trying to outdo its competitors. For years, free rewards have helped casinos get more players thus raising their profits.

In New Zealand, players know how to take advantage of rewards from online casinos, particularly free spins. However, they go the extra mile. Kiwis are constantly on the lookout for casinos offering free spins with no deposit requirement.

As the name suggests, free spins no deposit with no wagering required upon sign up are the most popular type in NZ but are also ones that actually don’t exist. These don’t require players to commit their money to redeem them nor require any wagering. All they have to do is register an account with the casino and redeem their free spins. With some casinos, you don’t even need to register an account as you can try their instant play mode from your desktop or mobile device. Who wouldn’t like such a reward? This type of bonus has become extremely searched for in New Zealand where most bettors play pokies. It allows them to try out new games or play their favorite titles without risking their money.

No deposit free spins are a great welcome bonus for new players who are still trying to learn how to play pokies. They don’t have to worry about losing their money in the process. Also, they can win some money with the free spins. It helps them to not only learn how to play pokies but also decide which titles they would love to continue playing.

So, What is the Catch?

If no deposit free spins bonuses sound too good to be true, you might be right. There is always a catch when a casino offers you free bonuses. With no deposit-free spins, the bonus comes with many terms and conditions that you need to fulfill before you can receive any winnings from it. Some of the terms include:

They Are Not Free

Unlike what the name suggests, no deposit-free spins are not entirely free. Players have to deposit funds if they wish to withdraw their winnings once they have exhausted the free spins. As a player, you need to read the fine print first before you claim any no deposit free spin bonus thinking that you will not need to deposit any money. Although the initial deposit may not be high, the fact is that you still need to use your money to withdraw your winning, meaning that this bonus is not free after all.

High Wagering Requirements

Most of these bonuses come with high wagering requirements making it difficult for players to eventually withdraw any winnings. You will need to bet again with any money you have won from the free spins a set number of times before you can withdraw the money. Wagering requirements can go as high as 70 times or even 200 times!

Win Limits

Casinos set a cap on how much you can win with your free spins. Once you hit the limit, you have to forfeit any more money you win with your free spins as can only claim the set amount once you have met the wagering requirement.

Wager Limits

Although a no deposit free spins bonus allows you to play games for free, you cannot adjust the bet values as only the casino has the power to do so. Free spins come with predetermined values that players have to follow.

Game Restrictions

Casinos determine which games you can play using the free spins. Mostly, these are newer games that are yet to gain popularity. Sometimes, you may find a title you are familiar with within the list of eligible games. However, it is rare to find a casino allowing players to use free spins on a progressive slot . Sorry, you are not going to hit the jackpot with free spins.

Conclusion

Before you register an account at an online casino and redeem your free spins no deposit, consider learning how to play slots and reading the terms and conditions to ensure that you are okay with them.

