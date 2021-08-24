Our living room is a reflection of our personalities and speaks volumes about the person inhabiting it. While most of us dream about having the perfect Pinterest-worthy living room, the thought of putting all the effort and money into it can be overwhelming.

To put your mind at ease, here we have curated a list of ten budget-friendly wall decor ideas that will instantly transform your living room from drab to fab, that too without being too heavy on the pocket or labor.

NuWallpaper Ironwork Gray Peel & Stick Wallpaper

A wallpaper can instantaneously transform your living area into a more cozy and majestic setting. Choose this eloquent Gray Peel & Stick Wallpaper that transforms into a regal print on walls. Printed on a premium material that is completely removable and does not cause any damage to the walls so it is ideal for use even in rented spaces.

Style your living room with this wallpaper by purchasing it from Michael’s at a reasonable cost of $49.99 while availing of free shipping on your order.

2. Bee & Willow “Home” Wood Wall Sign

Add a charming and earthy look to your living room by adding this Wooden Wall Sign to your decor. Spelling out the word “Home” in natural wood, this decorative piece contains a faux green wreath for added texture and color.

Imbibe the sentimental feeling of being home with this very cozy wall decor that is available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $49.99 but Beyond+members can get an exclusive 20% off to avail this item at just $39.99.

3. Stikwood Peel & Stick Wood Panels

If you prefer to add a more natural and rustic feel to your living space, check out these peel & stick wood panels from Pottery Barn. Crafted of weathered and reclaimed wood, these art panels add a three-dimensional quality to space. These panels are sustainable and permanently adhere to primed or painted surfaces.

Being so simple to use (Just peel and stick!) these wooden panels are the perfect DIY material. Add these panels to your Pottery Barn cart for $280.00 and avail free shipping orders of $99.00 and above.

4. Cutout Star Galvanised Metal Wall Decor

A standout accent can elevate the entire aura of your living area and bring a sense of individuality to the space. Opt for this rustic Cutout Star Galvanized Metal Wall Decor to complete the decor element.

Featuring a whitewash MDF frame surrounding a galvanized metal star with an intricate design, this accent can be hung up on the highlighted wall to complete the appeal of your living space. With a 50% sale on Hobby Lobby , you can buy this accent for just $14.99 only.

5. Karma Mandala Stencil

Roll up your sleeves for some DIY with this mandala stencil. Use this stencil to paint this pattern on furniture, floors, or walls. Easy to wash, this stencil can be reused over and over again. Use a flat end stencil brush or a roller to paint your main living room wall.

Head on to The Home Depot to buy this stencil and take advantage of the 17% discount to purchase it at $16.51 only.

6. Black & White Macrame Wall Hanger

A hand-made Macrame Wall Hanger is perfect for bringing cozy vibes to your living room. Crafted of jute and cotton, this wall hanger adds a texture to your otherwise plain wall. The color-blocked design with fringe accents brings a whimsical feel to the decor.

With a 30% sale at Kirkland’s , opt to purchase this wall hanger originally costing $79.99 for a reduced price of $55.99.

7. Kouboo Rattan Round Halo Wall Mirror

A mirror is a surefire way to add panache and glamour to your living room. Mirrors have the added advantage of giving the illusion of a large space, making it apt for small spaces.

This statement mirror a sunburst design in a neutral brown-hued rattan frame makes it a versatile addition to your living room. Procure this elegant piece from Hayneedle for $175.00 after applying a 31% discount on the original price of $253.23.

8. Broyhill Wildflower 2-Piece Wall Canvas Set

Wall decor is rendered incomplete without a beautiful piece of canvas art. Choose this highly detailed set of two canvases that showcase a breezy summer day in a countryside flower field. Framed in a thin white border, it is the perfect addition to a gallery wall in the living room.

Buy this canvas art set from Big Lots for $41.99 after obtaining a stunning 30% discount on the retail price of $60.00.

9. Simona Round Wall Clock

Infuse an old-world charm to your living room by adding a vintage wall clock as a statement wall decor. This clock from Simona features an antique design with a black metal frame surrounding an aged roman numeral face in colors of tan and green.

A superb addition to elevate your living room decor, this wall clock can be purchased from Walmart for $51.64 only which is an absolute steal from the original price of $69.85.

10. Millwood Pines Wall Art Hanging Tapestry

A hanging tapestry is one of the easiest and quickest ways to transform a living room wall. This Millwood Pines tapestry features a Sunset Mountain Forest print in HD and adds vivacity and verve to your space.

Made of smooth, durable, and washable material, this tapestry can be purchased from Wayfair at a 31% discount for just $32.99.

Jazzing up your living room need not be an investment-heavy affair. One can easily transform their living space to reflect their moods with these budget-friendly wall decors and accents and experience cozy and homely vibes.

