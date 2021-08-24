Prince Frederick, MD- One year after opening with limited public hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Calvert Library is expanding its building hours to 57 hours a week. Beginning the Tuesday after Labor Day, all library locations will be open 9 am to 8 pm Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 pm on Friday, and 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Additionally, the library is reinstating weekly in-person, indoor Storytimes. Executive Director Carrie Willson said, “We know how important early literacy classes are for our community. Not just for our little ones who learn those critical basics during the most significant stage of brain growth but even for their caregivers who learn tips for getting the most impact out of their time with their young children. We also hear how much parents appreciate the chance to be with other adults and other children at the same developmental level as their child.”

Willson continues, “In order to make these classes available to a population that is not yet eligible to be vaccinated, we have conferred with the Health Department and have set strong guidelines for our librarians and participants.” Locations have been chosen to provide enough space to allow household groups to be socially distanced from each other. Registration is required to facilitate contact tracing and to limit the number of groups based on the size of the space.

Calvert Library Prince Frederick and Fairview Branch will host their Storytime Inside classes in their large meeting rooms. Twin Beaches Branch will host theirs at the Northeast Community Center. Southern Branch will host theirs at the Southern Community Center. Per Health Department guidance for an enclosed space with unvaccinated participants, masks are required for all adult participants and those attendees over 2 years of age who are able.

Because being able to see the expression and mouth of the librarians doing the reading is important, librarians will be twelve feet from participants and may remove their masks when reading or singing. All Storytime librarians are fully vaccinated.

For those uncomfortable with masking or indoor gathering with unvaccinated people, weekly Storytime Outside is continuing at various locations throughout the county like Wetlands Overlook Park, Kings Landing Park, Annmarie Gardens, and Fairview Branch’s field.

Willson concludes her statement by saying, “Our librarians were magnificent in their pivot when COVID required us to close our doors to indoor visitors for more than five months. They offered Storytime Snippets, Storytime Online, Storytime Outside, and even Storytime to Go! We are so pleased to have this next adapted version bring language and learning to our youngest Calvert Countians, despite the challenges of the pandemic.”

To register for Storytime or other library classes, visit Calvert Library in person or online at calvertlibrary.info or call 410-535-0291.

