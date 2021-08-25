Prince Frederick, MD- After shutting down the Calvert County Fair for the first time in over 100 years, for the upcoming fair the board of directors is making arrangements to shift more activities outside to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

While fairgoers can expect to see familiar buildings housing livestock and farming from the country-style fair; youth day, “handicap day” and the senior day will mostly be held outdoors.

“To be safe we just felt like we had to do it,” Carol Lee, president of the Calvert County Fair Board of Directors said.

Each year the Calvert County Fair provides over 300 box lunches to senior citizens, and this year they will be able to enjoy their meals under a pavilion rather than a crowded hall.

The family-friendly fair will have country favorites like horseshoe pitching and cornhole, the fair’s famous ‘Idol’ competition, and carnival rides provided by Rosedale Attractions.

When attendees aren’t busy checking out home goods and arts and crafts exhibits, they can line up for traditional carnival fare such as cotton candy, french fries, funnel cake, and hotdogs.

“[It] means a lot when you see these little kids or adults come here and see different things. It’s really worth everything that you do,” Lee said.

In addition to setting up more areas outside, the Calvert County Fair will also be handing out masks to those who want them and have placed hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds to cut down on the spread of Covid-19.

The Calvert County Fair kicks off at the Calvert County Fairgrounds in Prince Frederick, Md. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and closes Sunday, Oct. 3.

