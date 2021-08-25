LEONARDTOWN, MD –Beginning Monday, Aug. 30, the Great Mills Pool will adjust the weekday operating hours. Operating hours will be from 6:30-11:30 a.m. and 4:00-8:00 p.m. Normal weekend operating hours will continue for Saturdays, 8:00 a.m.-8:00 pm and Sundays, 12:00-6:00 p.m.

For a schedule of all Great Mills Pool programming, please view our operating schedule at: www.stmarysmd.com/docs/pooloperatingschedule.pdf

Reservations are recommended for the usage of the Great Mills Pool; walk-ins are accepted but not guaranteed based on availability. Reservations can be made online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate – Click on the “Online Registration” button or call us at 301-866-6560.

The replacement of the pool’s dome structure is tentatively scheduled for the week of Sept. 27. The structure will transform the current outdoor pool into an indoor, heated pool facility for the winter months.

For more information about the Great Mills Pool, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/aqautics or call us at 301-866-6560.

