The life and commitment to public service of late Board of Education member Candace C.W. Antwine will be honored today, August 25, 2021, at a public tribute at North County High School.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the school, located at 10 E. First Avenue in Glen Burnie in Ms. Antwine’s former district.

In addition to Board members and Superintendent George Arlotto, county and state elected officials, a former co-worker of Ms. Antwine, and a member of the Antwine family are scheduled to speak at the event. Ms. Antwine, who represented District 1 on the Board of Education, died of complications from deep vein thrombosis on July 16, 2021. She was 45.

Ms. Antwine was one of a group of four elected Board members to earn seats as the Board began its transition from a fully appointed body to a fully elected one. She was elected to a six-year term representing District 1 on the Board in November 2018 and took her oath of office on December 3, 2018. At the time of her death, Ms. Antwine was a member of the Board’s Policy and Equity committees. She had also served on various committees for the Maryland Association of Boards of Education.

Following a short program, attendees will move to the school cafeteria, where they will have the opportunity to speak with members of the Antwine family and others.

In accordance with protocols for schools and school system offices outlined by Dr. Arlotto earlier this month, all persons attending the event must be masked while inside the school.

The event will be streamed live on AACPS’ YouTube channel, www.aacps.org/youtube.

