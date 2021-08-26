PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 26, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board announce the application period for the county’s Purchase and Retirement (PAR) Fund program has been reopened through Oct. 29, 2021. Through the program, Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) are purchased, retired, and permanently removed from the market to protect farmland from development.

The BOCC recently approved a new purchase price of $4,500 per TDR, which will replace the $4,000 price previously approved in May 2020. The county will offer to buy development rights from willing sellers until funding is exhausted.

Only current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts may apply. There is no cap on how many TDRs can be sold by an owner. Applications are ranked by a formula established in the Agricultural Preservation Program rules and regulations.

The application deadline is Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Applications are available on the county website at www.CalvertCountymd.gov/2565/Purchase-and-Retirement-Option-PAR. Completed applications may be submitted by U.S. mail to the Department of Planning & Zoning, Attention: Environmental Planning Regulator Ronald Marney at 205 Main St., 2nd Floor, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or by email to Ronald.Marney@calvertcountymd.gov. For more information, email or call Mr. Marney at 410-535-1600, ext. 2336.

Established in 1992, the PAR Fund program is part of Calvert County’s longstanding effort to preserve agricultural land.

Like this: Like Loading...