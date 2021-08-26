CSM Foundation Chair Kim Rosenfield, the HAWK and CSM Board of Trustee Chair Jay Webster.

The 30th annual College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation Golf Classic presented by Marrick Homes returned to the links this month and raised more than $82,000 for student success and athletic programs at CSM. The Aug. 12th event held at Swan Point Country Club in Issue, Md., saw nearly 200 players tackle the sweltering heat for a day of golf, fellowship, prizes, a sip and swing and networking.

“It warmed my heart to see all the folks who came out to play and support our students,” said CSM Foundation Chair Kim Rosenfield. “While our golf classic is a lot of fun, the bigger story is that the money we raised through the generosity of our community and players has a direct impact on CSM’s ability to provide quality community education. This tournament supports today’s CSM students and tomorrow’s nurses, small business owners, engineers and trades women and men. We are grateful.”

It was the 20thconsecutive year that Marrick Homes supported CSM students as the tournament’s grand sponsor of CSM Foundation’s signature event which has raised well over $1 million for students through the years. Other generous supporters include Executive Sponsor the Rotary Club of Charles County (La Plata); Corporate Sponsors Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Meinhardt Properties and Scheibel Construction; Mulligan Sponsors Community Bank of the Chesapeake, McDonald and Eudy Printers Inc., Quality Built Homes and WesBanco; and Community Partners Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate, Ed Paton State Farm Agency of Huntingtown, FGS LLC, Greg & Becky Cockerham, Outdoor Creations Landscape Services, Inc. Pesante Close LLC, Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance and SMECO; Sip & Swing Sponsors Dixie Miller and Jim Ritter, The Rosenfield Group at Morgan Stanley and Patuxent Dental; Food and Beverage Sponsors Apple Spice Junction, Bozick Distributors, Center Distributors, Chick-Fil-A of La Plata, Former CSM Coach Danny Williams & Vickie Williams – Century 21 Real Estate, Rita’s Italian Ice – La Plata, Tim Murphy Team: C&F Mortgage Corporation and Toni Zanelotti Kruszka, Class of 2011.

“We had a great day at Swan Point with our generous sponsors and friends,” said CSM Foundation Executive Director Chelsea Clute. “These last 17 months with the pandemic have been so difficult for our students, and businesses alike, but our community really came out to show their support for the College of Southern Maryland and join in our efforts to change lives.”

CSM Board of Trustee Chair Jay Webster and Marvin Oursler, both of Marrick Homes, pose with Marrick Scholarship recipients from left Jake Gleason, Mason Stine, Mackenzie Miller & Thomas Larsen ~ and of course the CSM Hawk!

To highlight the impact, CSM student and women’s soccer team player Mackenzie Miller spoke to the golfers during the opening ceremony.

“This scholarship shows me that you have to work hard for your goals and positive things will return,” said Miller about her scholarship. She was one of four Marrick Scholarship recipients, including Thomas Larsen (men’s soccer), Jake Gleason (golf) and Mason Stine (baseball).

This year’s golf classic also brought back the CSM Alumni Row featuring more than 50 flags featuring graduates names and year of completion. These flags will be featured at CSM Foundation events throughout the year with the flag proceeds supporting the CSM Alumni Scholarship.

The tournament results are:

Tournament Winners

1st Place went to the team sponsored by McDonald and Eudy Printers, golfers included: Cas Dickerson, Kim Dickerson, Kevin Bowen, Mike McDonald.

2nd Place went to the team sponsored by Greg and Becky Cockerham, golfers, included: Larry Sanders, Steve Mote, Barry Wood, Greg Cockerham.

3rd Place went to the team sponsored by Ed Paton State Farm Agency of Huntingtown, golfers included: Ed Paton, Chad Smith, Kwang An, Josh Lansberg.

30th Ball Contest winner went to the team sponsored by Bozick Distributors, golfers included: Mark Srour, Larry Moore, Dave Fredlund, Andrew Bryan.

Contest Winners:

Closest to the Pin – Men – Byron Brezina

Closest to the Pin – Women – Kait Brown

Longest Drive – Men – Luke Sprague

Longest Drive – Women – Kait Brown

Straightest Drive – Men – Chad Smith

Straightest Drive – Women – Becca Collins

Longest Putt – Men – Frank McGready

Longest Putt – Women – Michelle Jones

To view photos from the 30th Annual CSM Golf Classic, visit: https://zenfolio.page.link/7bAHz

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors. To learn more about the CSM Foundation or to donate, visit the CSM Foundation online.

