LEONARDTOWN, MD– The COVID-19 crisis starkly illuminated critical shortcomings – and inequalities – in U.S. infrastructure. While some communities were able to adapt to the pandemic with remote or socially distanced options for work, education, and health care, others lacked the infrastructure needed to do so, compounding the disruptions of the pandemic and exacerbating existing inequalities, with long-term consequences for American families. One particularly salient infrastructure challenge has been the digital divide and the absence of foundational conditions that enable network connectivity and access. As more and more areas of work and education move online, this divide risks leaving many American families behind.

Recognizing these challenges, the American Rescue Plan provides$10 billionfor states, territories, and Tribes to cover the costs of capital projects like broadband infrastructure.

On July 27, 2021, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County authorized $1,000,000 for Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure and $900,000 for Last Mile Broadband Infrastructure to connect unserved addresses in our community to wired broadband. The actual addresses have identified as not serviceable are being considered for this funding.

Please register your contact information to take advantage of this funding and to receive notices of eligibility and automatic email updates for your specific address by accessing the county website at www.stmarysmd.com\broadband and clicking the “Check Address Availability” button on the top of the webpage.

As eligible participants of the Last Mile Grant are identified, the county will initiate the Last Mile Grant Process.

