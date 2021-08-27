Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical found in the cannabis sativa plant, or popularly known as the marijuana plant. CBD interacts with neuroreceptors in your endocannabinoid system, which sends signals to your cells and assists regulate your movement, mood, homeostasis, and system when topically applied or consumed. CBD oil generally contains a low level of cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which gives healing properties and a sensational feeling of getting “high”. Through the years, there has been ongoing discussion and research that provide relevant information to people considering CBD as a treatment for various conditions such as pain relief, reduce cancer symptoms, reduce epileptic seizures, treat skin conditions, and addiction recovery.

There are many consumption methods available these days, so no matter what condition you suffer from, you have the opportunity to choose among a variety of devices. When it comes to CBD, one of the most popular consumption methods is using a dab rig, though these devices work with CBD concentrates only. If this is exactly what you’re looking for, you can check Daily High Club here – they offer a great range of products and you will most likely find a device of your preference. If you want to learn more about CBD, its uses, and its benefits, read on.

Pain Relief

CBD oil and other products have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties which help with pain management. Cannabidiol helps people affected by chronic back pain, arthritis, migraine, and neuropathic pain. In an investigated study, participants who suffered from neuropathic pain got 250 milligrams (mg) of CBD totally dissolved in 3 oz of oil to determine its outcome. Hence, the researchers found a reduction in intense pain, sharp pain, cold and itchy sensations by patients who used CBD oil after 4 weeks that implied significant data. It also aids in treating patients who suffer from arthritis pain. In this study, rats have undertaken a clinical test after being given 6.2 mg/day of CBD gel, which is claimed to be a high enough dose to alleviate joint pain and swelling within the rats.

Reduce Cancer Symptoms

CBD was recognized by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a possible medicine for adverse effects of chemotherapy, such as pain, vomiting, and lack of appetite. The compound that appears in the CBD oil may suppress the growth of cancer cells and stop its multiplying factors. In a conducted study, MCF-7 and MDA-MB-231 cells were used to measure the potential benefit of cannabidiol in solution (CBDsol) and polymeric microparticles, together with paclitaxel (PTX) and doxorubicin (DOX) for treating breast cancer. This research established the efficiency of CBD oil and CBD-Mps in conventional breast cancer chemotherapy and the protracted release of this cannabinoid that optimized the effect of the chemotherapeutic agents. However, further clinical trials and research were made to support these claims.

Reduce Epileptic Seizures

Epidiolex is the only CBD drug product approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) used to treat epilepsy. It has been hypothesized that CBD can aid to modify a seizure disease receptor known as the transient receptor potential vanilloid. Series of complete clinical trials were made that resulted in the discovery of combining CBD and common antiepileptic drugs that are said to be suitable on infants, children, and teenagers with treatment-resistant epilepsy.

Treat Skin Conditions

CBD oil and CBD-based products help decrease and slow sebum production, which contributes to acne as cannabinoids have anti-inflammatory, anti-itch, anti-aging, and anti-skin cancer properties. Some experts believe that due to drug interaction in the skin’s endocannabinoid system gives advantageous effects. With CBD treatment, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, skin cancer, itchy skin, and other skin conditions may be treated.

Addiction Recovery

In the case of opioid addiction, for example, when THC is combined with CBD it may have little effect on dropping withdrawal symptoms as THC activates mood, feeling, and hormones that can be constituted to being “high” of a person. CBD is identified to be operative in the behavioral reduction of seeking cocaine, methamphetamine, and other psychostimulant drugs on its own. In a pilot study conducted in 2013, smokers who frequently used CBD inhalers tend to smoke cigarettes in small amounts and no longer crave nicotine due to its relaxing effect. Thus, CBD may aid in the termination of smoking.

Conclusion

CBD oil reduces pain, controls addiction, manages seizures, and treats any various health conditions. Its effectiveness for medical conditions necessitates additional research, as it also has side effects. Use of CBD oil should be accompanied by a consultation with a doctor to ensure the drug is not imposing risks and to validate whether CBD is more effective than other traditional medications. More so, it is best to seek the advice of a healthcare professional for more specific dosages and prescriptions to follow.

