(Waldorf, MD, August 26, 2021) The Southern Maryland Bleu Cheeses bats crushed the West Virginia Power on Thursday night, with 18 runs on 17 hits. In addition to a monstrous win, Southern Maryland took sole possession of first place in the Atlantic League North Division in the final of an eleven-game homestand. Southern Maryland finishes the homestand with an 8-3 record, having won 9 of their last 12.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs rebranded as the Southern Maryland Bleu Cheeses for their Wing Wars promotional night and turned to Misael Siverio (W,1-4) for his third start with the organization. The Power actually started the offense when they began the game with a trio of singles, ultimately scoring Connor Myers. West Virginia would score their final run of the night in the top of the second before Southern Maryland dropped 18 unanswered runs on the Power pitching staff.

The scoring outburst began with an equalizing two-run homer from the power bat of Josh McAdams in the bottom of the second inning, notching his third straight game with a long ball.

After the Bleu Cheeses pulled ahead to a 5-2 lead in the third inning, the bats didn’t look back. In the fifth, Joe DeLuca crushed a two-run shot after Alex Crosby and McAdams each drove in a run as the Cheeses widened their advantage, leading 8-2.

Southern Maryland blew the doors open in the seventh, plating a heap of runs. The Cheeses homered three times in the seventh while compiling nine runs. Both DeLuca and McAdams hit their second bomb of the night in the frame, and each drove in five runs on the evening.

The Southern Maryland bats roared in the seventh inning over the last two nights, combining for 15 runs. Additionally, the bats were especially good with runners in scoring position in the final two games of the series, as SOMD combined for a 13 for 21 mark at the plate with runners in scoring position.

Transforming back into crustacean form, the Blue Crabs head to York, Pennsylvania for a three-game set with the Revolution before returning to Waldorf on Tuesday, August 31st.

