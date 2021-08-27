LEONARDTOWN, MD– Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 25, 2021.

The Board appointed Ms. Katie Kortokrax as Academic Dean II, 12 month, at George Washington Carver Elementary School. Ms. Kortokrax holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bowling Green State University and a Master’s Degree from Towson University. She currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown High School.

Ms. Stacey Cornelius has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11 months, at Spring Ridge Middle School. Ms. Cornelius holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Master’s Degree from the University of Toledo. She currently serves as a Social-Emotional Learning Coach at Spring Ridge Middle School.

These appointments will become effective on August 30, 2021.

