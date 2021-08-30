Artists are invited to submit their original works for the annual Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, which is open to residents and nonresidents until November 5, 2021. The winning entry will appear on the 2022-2023 Migratory Game Bird Stamp required to hunt migratory game birds in Maryland.

Scott Calpino’s rendering of a hen and a drake redhead won Maryland’s 2021-2022 migratory game bird stamp contest.

Each contestant may submit up to three entries with a fee structure of: $15 for one entry, $20 for two, and $30 for three. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will judge the entries during the annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton on November 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. Attendance at the event will be subject to COVID-19 safety precautions that may be required by the venue, local ordinance, and/or Maryland Department of Health guidelines.

All entries must be original works, neither copied nor duplicated from any previously published paintings, drawings, prints, or photographs. To enter, contestants must mail their designs with required fees and forms to be received by November 5.

Complete contest rules and entry forms are available on the DNR website. All artwork should be sent to Chris Markin, 828 B Airpax Road, Suite 500, Cambridge, MD 21613. Questions about the contest can be emailed to christopher.markin@maryland.gov.

