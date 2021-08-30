LEONARDTOWN, MD –The Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums presents the 2ndAnnual RetroFest on the Potomac, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park.

RetroFest on the Potomac represents all things vintage. Check out classic cars, browse for vintage treasures and step back in time to the nostalgic tunes of yesteryear. From the 40s to the 70s, whatever your decade, the public is invited to get their “Rockabilly” on and support the mission of Piney Point Lighthouse and Historic Park.

This great event will feature lots of fun, including live retro music and entertainment from “The Rockin’ House Party” with Vince ‘Slimtie’ Turner”; vintage vendors; kids’ activities; Hot Rod & Classic Cars on display from the St. Mary’s Rod & Classic Car Club; Retro Pin-Up Photo Contest; entrance to visit museum exhibits and lighthouse; food trucks & beer wagon (no outside food or drink will be allowed into the event); and more.

The Retro Pin-Up Photo Contest will feature up to 20 participants from the public (all welcome) showing off their best retro pinup styles! For more information and to learn how to enter, go toFacebook.com/1836Light.

Tickets are on sale now and only cost $5 per person and include event admission as well as access to all museum sites and exhibits at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Tickets can be purchased at FriendsMuseumStore.Square.Site or by calling Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471. For more information about the event, please visit Facebook.com/1836Light or Museums.StMarysMD.com.

Attention vendors! If you have a business or nonprofit related to the vintage theme or have vintage-related items, contact Jayne Walsh at Jayne.walsh@stmarysmd.com to sign up to be a vendor.

This event is to help raise funds by the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums to support educational programming, events, preservation and more for the four sites and museums under the St. Mary’s County Museum Division.

The Friends is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to raise funds to support historical interpretation, education programs and special needs of the sites managed by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. For more information, please visit Facebook.com/FriendsSCIPPLM.

