TransferThursdays.11 a.m.Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. Zoom. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from two different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experiences. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free.https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

Labor Day Holiday.All-day. Sept. 4-6. All CSM campuses will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, to observe the Labor Day holiday. In addition, CSM’s La Plata, Leonardtown, Prince Frederick, and Regional Hughesville campuses will be closed Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5. Access to online services, including registration for credit and non-credit classes, remains available atwww.csmd.edu.

Transfer Scholarship Webinar.Sept. 7. 12 – 1 p.m. Zoom. Did you know there are a variety of ways to finance your education once you transfer to a four-year institution? In this webinar, attendees will learn about the variety of transfer scholarships that are available to students as they transfer out of CSM to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a 4-year institution. Register to receive Zoom information. Free.https://csmd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAkf-qtpjIsG92GYS6EG047Hhh8PbAN5NgQ

Connection Literary Series: Poet Eduardo Corral. Sept. 16. 2:30 p.m. Zoom. All are welcome to meet nationally acclaimed Poet Eduardo C. Corral and hear him share his poetry. Corral is the son of Mexican immigrants. Graywolf Press published his second book, Guillotine, in 2020. His first book, Slow Lightning, won the Yale Series of Younger Poets competition. Register to receive Zoom information. Free.https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/09/connections-eduardo-corral.html.

The Art of Innovation: Celebrating the 101stAnniversary of Town of Indian Head.Sept. 25. 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. CSM Velocity Center. CSM Velocity Center is joining in the day-long festivities to celebrate the 101stAnniversary of the Town of Indian Head. Visit the Velocity Center throughout the day to enjoy an art exhibit, presentations on innovation, 3-D printing and prototype, musical improvisation, games of giant Jenga, and face painting. Food vendors will be on-site. Located at 4456 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head, Md., come see where “education and innovation meet.” For more information on the Town of Indian Head’s celebration/parade visit:https://www.townofindianhead.org/index.asp?SEC=8A0D641A-FB18-491A-94F5-D8CEBEDC3089&Type=B_BASIC.

Like this: Like Loading...