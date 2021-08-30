August 27, 2021: The Town of North Beach received the go-ahead from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) last week on funding a comprehensive plan to address the flooding the community faces now and will confront in the future.

Funding for the plan comes via a $75,000 DNR grant that was formally awarded to the Town following a year-long effort to craft a framework for studying the risks from persistent flooding and the effects of climate change.

The framework, which was approved by the Town Council this spring, calls for assessing the Town’s short- and long-term coastal and stormwater flooding problems, identifying solutions to those problems, and recommending strategies for implementation.

Town officials are currently drafting proposals to engage a firm experienced in flood and climate mitigation to conduct this study, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

The year-long effort to develop the study framework was a joint effort by the North Beach Department of Public Works, a citizen’s advisory committee, and representatives from the University of Maryland’s Environmental Finance Center and the DNR. The Flood and Sea Level Rise Action Plan can be found at https://bit.ly/2Wl794O.

