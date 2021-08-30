On August 27, 2021, at approximately 11:20 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23200 block of Woodland Acres Road in California, for the reported burglary with an individual shot.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located an individual, later identified as Tavein Malik Dickens, age 23 of Lexington Park, suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene and Dickens was transported to an area trauma center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation determined Dickens forced entry to the residence through the front door after repeatedly banging on other exterior doors and windows around the residence. As Dickens entered the residence, he was confronted by the homeowner at which time a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the homeowner discharged a firearm, striking Dickens in the upper body.

The investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed with the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension 78043 or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

