Via Charles County Sheriff’s Office Twitter- On August 29th, 1979, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Metropolitan Church Road near Route 227 in Bryans Road and located a deceased female.

The victim was identified as Vickie Belk and her death was ruled as a homicide. Vickie worked for the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. She was a loving mother, sister, and daughter.

If you have information about this crime or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Like this: Like Loading...