PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 27, 2021 – September is recognized as National Preparedness Month and is a great time to review your readiness for severe weather and other emergencies. Throughout the month, government agencies, businesses, community groups, schools, and families are participating in events under the theme “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

“This past year has been challenging, but eye-opening for public safety staff,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “As we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, it reinforced our belief that disasters of all kinds strike unexpectedly and being prepared is key to staying safe. In the spirit of this year’s theme, we encourage citizens to educate themselves on the importance of preparing for emergencies and to work together to plan for the health, safety, and protection of loved ones.”

Making preparations before an imminent threat can make communities more resilient. Hazards common to Maryland include flooding, high wind, severe thunderstorms and winter storms. Below are a few tips from www.ready.gov to get you and your family on the right path to being prepared.

Discuss these four questions with your family and friends to start your emergency plan:

How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?

What is my shelter plan?

What is my evacuation route?

What is my family/household communication plan?

Be sure to fill out a Family Emergency Plan. As you develop your plan, tailor it and your supplies to your specific daily living needs and responsibilities. Discuss roles and responsibilities with people in your network and cover topics like communication, care of children, pets, or specific needs like the operation of durable medical equipment. Keep in mind these factors when developing a plan:

Different ages of members within your household

Responsibilities for assisting others

Locations frequented

Dietary needs

Medical needs including prescriptions and equipment

Disabilities or access and functional needs including devices and equipment

Languages spoken

Cultural and religious considerations

Pets or service animals

Households with school-aged children

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.calvertcountymd.gov//BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergencies and non-emergency situations in the county.

The Department of Public Safety also offers a free “Calvert Prepare” app to put critical information at users’ fingertips in the event of a regional emergency and helps residents stay prepared. The app offers many useful features including a fillable emergency plan and checklist to make planning and preparation simple and easy. Those without internet can contact the Calvert County Division of Emergency Management at 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, to sign up for additional emergency preparedness information. To view more emergency planning tips and information visit www.ready.gov.

