PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 30, 2021 – Due to predicted heavy rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from the remnants of Ida, sand, and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the following self-service locations:

Appeal Salt Dome, 401 Sweetwater Road, Lusby

Stafford Road Salt Dome, 335 Stafford Road, Barstow

Mt. Hope Salt Dome, 300 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland

Citizens should bring a shovel to fill bags. Sandbags are limited to 20 per person.

Used sandbags may be returned after the storm to any of the county customer convenience centers. There is no fee for returning used sandbags, which will be reused for future weather events.

It is important to stay informed of conditions through official channels, as information may change rapidly. Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts and warnings; follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergencies and non-emergency situations in the county. Citizens can also download the free Calvert Prepare app to their mobile device to access emergency information, alerts, and preparedness guidance on the go.

