LA PLATA, MARYLAND, September 2021 – Pure Play Every Day, Inc., a Charles County-based nonprofit organization, will begin construction of the Nature Play Space on the grounds of the Charles County Fair on September 2, 2021. Dobry Agri of Nanjemoy, Maryland will provide the landscaping expertise for the project. Carruth & Sons, Written LLC, Maryland Coalition of Families, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, and Creighton Insurance and Investments have provided funding to purchase the materials that will be used to bring natural beauty to the play space.

The Nature PlaySpace will feature a stream-fed pond, trees to climb, tunnels to explore, playhouses, materials to build, sand for digging, and artistic play opportunities. While playing in the Nature PlaySpace, children will be building relationships with their peers, honing their problem-solving skills, and stretching their physical abilities. The process of play keeps bodies busy, minds thinking, imaginations developing, and souls refreshed. This project was made possible through contributions from the Center for Children, Catherine Foundation, SMECO, Starbucks of La Plata, the Charles County Early Childhood Advisory Council, and the Charles County Family Day Care Association.

Construction of the Nature Play Space will begin on September 2, 2021. The Charles County Fair runs from Thursday, September 16, until Sunday, September 19, 2021. The Nature Play Space is free for all who attend the fair to enter and enjoy.

