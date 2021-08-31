As the summer fades into fall, now is a great time to visit our local farmers markets. Some of the season freshness now includes corn and crabs!

There are large markets with multiple vendors and small roadside stands. Listed below are some of the local markets. I’ve been known to turn my car around to get local, fresh produce. Enjoy the freshness!

Go to their individual Facebook pages and websites to see their upcoming offerings.

Farmers Markets

Calvert County

Chesapeake’s Bounty

6415 St. Leonard Road

St. Leonard, MD

410-586-3881

9124 Bay Avenue

North Beach, MD

443-646-5700

Two locations! These are year-round markets featuring local, seasonal fresh produce, meats, dairy, baked goods, eggs, seafood (including local crabs), jellies/preserves, ice cream, cider and more. They support local farmers and watermen.

Market hours at St. Leonard location:

Monday through Saturday – 9:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday – 9:00am to 5:30pm

Market hours at North Beach location:

Seven days a week – 9:30 am to 7:30 pm

St. Leonard market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChesapeakesBounty

St. Leonard market website: https://chesapeakesbounty.com/

North Beach market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/northbeachbounty

Charles County

Hancock Family Farm

6 St. Mary’s Avenue, Suite 100C

LaPlata, MD

301-752-2353

Local farm with a storefront in LaPlata. They have fresh meats and seasonal vegetables (corn these days). Meats include pork, beef (short ribs, ground meat, steaks), sausage, chickens, bacon, turkeys (order for Thanksgiving). My favorite are the bacon-wrapped chicken bites…amazing!

Store hours:

Wednesday through Friday – 10:00am to 6:00pm

Saturday – 8:00am to 2:00pm

Farm Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HFFMeats

LaPlata Farmer’s Market

209 Washington Avenue

LaPlata, MD

301-966-7473

First opened in 1978, the market is seasonal from April through November. There are a variety of vendors, and you can find fresh produce, prepared foods, crafts, flowers, coffee, CBD products, bath & beauty products, wine, spirits, and food vendors. I like everything at this market, but some of my favorites are Wee Bean Coffee Roasters (coffee), TOB Apothecary (CBD products), Smoker’s Delight (smoked meats and sides), Rootbound Farm (a local urban farm), Red Tree Farmstead (amazing flowers), Ohana Snow Shaved Ice, Cynthia Ann Desserts (the lemon tart is fabulous), K & T Kettle Corn (produce and kettle corn), and Blue Dyer Distilling Co. (local distilled spirits).

Market hours:

Wednesday and Saturday – 9:00am to 2:00pm

Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LaPlataFarmersMarket

Market website: https://laplatafarmersmarket.com/

Shlagel Farms

12850 Shlagel Road

Waldorf, MD

301-645-4554

These days the farm has vegetables, eggs, farm-raised meats, honey, flowers, and more. They have strawberries in May and pumpkins in October. In fact, weekends in October, they have a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, straw maze, and hay rides. They are part of a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) buyer’s program. Pre-ordered by Thursday and pickup on Saturday. Pickups can be made at a variety of community markets, some at markets around the beltway. Go to their website for additional information.

Farm hours:

Saturday – 9:00am to 1:00pm

Farm Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Shlagelfarms

Farm website: https://www.shlagelfarms.com/

Waldorf Farmers’ Market

10400 O’Donnell Place

Waldorf, MD

301-392-7211

At the Waldorf Farmers’ Market, farmers and vendors sell only what they produce. They have vegetables, fruit, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, soaps, Blue Dyer Distilling Co. spirits, and so much more. Everything is local and fresh!

Market hours:

Saturday – 9:00am to 1:00pm

Market season is May through November.

Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Waldorf-Farmers-Market-157000144324225

Zekiah Farms3, LLC

5235 Bryantown Road

Waldorf, MD

240-216-4065

Zekiah Farms has local meat, honey, seasonal fruit and vegetables, honey, cheese, canned goods and more. They support sustainable agriculture, quality naturally raised meats, and alternative agriculture enterprises that include on-farm learning experiences.

Farm market hours:

Tuesday – 9:00am to 4:00pm

Thursday – 9:00am t 6:00pm

Saturday – 9:00am to 4:00pm

Farm market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/zekiahfarms3

Farm market website: http://zekiahfarms3.com/

St. Mary’s County

California Farmers Market

22710 Three Notch Road

California, MD

240-309-4022

Market where products include local produce, meats (beef, pork, chicken, lamb, and goat), baked and canned goods, eggs, flowers, local wines, and craft distilled spirits.

Located near the intersection of Rt. 235 and Town Creek Drive in the BAE Building parking lot.

Market hours:

Saturday – 9:00am to 1:00pm

Market season is May 1st through November 20th .

Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket

Farmers Market & Auction

29890 Three Notch Road

Charlotte Hall, MD

301-885-3966

With hundreds of vendors, you can find everything from fruit to furniture to antiques. One of my favorites is here…Helen’s Café! ( https://www.facebook.com/Helens-Cafe-Catering-513543515727807 )

Market hours:

Wednesday – 8:00am to 5:00pm

Saturday – 7:00am to 2:00pm

Open year round

Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Farmers-Market-and-Auction-112784242117447

Market website: http://www.farmers-market-and-auction.com/HomeTablet.html

Homegrown Farm Market

21078 Three Notch Road

Lexington Park, MD

From the market Facebook page, “Stop by-and grab breakfast out front at the red food truck-featuring local meats and eggs! Inside you will find St. Inie’s coffee offering hot fresh brewed and Cold Brew! Find a flavor you like and take home a pound or two, they will custom grind for you. And then take in the variety of fresh produce, local meats and oysters, fresh eggs, cut flowers, baked goods, beer and hard cider, crafts, cheese, ice cream…. And more. You can use cash, credit/debit and EBT at our market. Most produce vendors accept WIC and Senior coupons as well.”

Market hours:

Wednesday – 10:00am to 2:00pm

Saturday – 9:00am to 1:00pm

Open year-round (Saturday only during winter season)

Market Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/homegrownfarmmarket

North St. Mary’s County Farmers Market (also known as the Amish Market)

37600 New Market Road

Charlotte Hall, MD

240-309-4021

Amish farmers market with seasonal produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, canned products, flowers and more.

Located at the corner of Route 5 and Route 6, next to the Charlotte Hall Library.

Market hours:

Monday through Saturday – 8:00am to 6:00pm

Market website: https://www.visitstmarysmd.com/directory/north-st-marys-county-farmers-market/

Russell Farms LLC

23635 Bayside Drive

Clements, MD

301-475-3478

Local farm offering fresh produce, flowers, and bedding plants. They can also be found at the Homegrown Farm Market in Lexington Park on Saturdays.

Farm hours:

Monday through Friday – 9:00 am to 6:00pm

Saturday and Sunday – 8:00am to 5:00pm

Farm Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/russellfarmsproduce

Trossbach Produce

12015 Point Lookout Road

Scotland, MD

301-872-5605

Fresh produce grown on a family-owned (four generations) and operated farm. Shop on-line and pick-up at the farm.

Market hours:

Seven days a week – 9:00am to 6:00pm

Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/trossbachproduce

Market website: https://www.trossbachproduce.com/

Of note: I know there are more than what I have listed here, but some I couldn’t verify that they are still open.

