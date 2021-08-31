As the summer fades into fall, now is a great time to visit our local farmers markets. Some of the season freshness now includes corn and crabs!
There are large markets with multiple vendors and small roadside stands. Listed below are some of the local markets. I’ve been known to turn my car around to get local, fresh produce. Enjoy the freshness!
Go to their individual Facebook pages and websites to see their upcoming offerings.
Farmers Markets
Calvert County
Chesapeake’s Bounty
- 6415 St. Leonard Road
- St. Leonard, MD
- 410-586-3881
- 9124 Bay Avenue
- North Beach, MD
- 443-646-5700
Two locations! These are year-round markets featuring local, seasonal fresh produce, meats, dairy, baked goods, eggs, seafood (including local crabs), jellies/preserves, ice cream, cider and more. They support local farmers and watermen.
Market hours at St. Leonard location:
- Monday through Saturday – 9:00am to 7:00pm
- Sunday – 9:00am to 5:30pm
Market hours at North Beach location:
- Seven days a week – 9:30 am to 7:30 pm
St. Leonard market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChesapeakesBounty
St. Leonard market website: https://chesapeakesbounty.com/
North Beach market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/northbeachbounty
Charles County
Hancock Family Farm
- 6 St. Mary’s Avenue, Suite 100C
- LaPlata, MD
- 301-752-2353
Local farm with a storefront in LaPlata. They have fresh meats and seasonal vegetables (corn these days). Meats include pork, beef (short ribs, ground meat, steaks), sausage, chickens, bacon, turkeys (order for Thanksgiving). My favorite are the bacon-wrapped chicken bites…amazing!
Store hours:
- Wednesday through Friday – 10:00am to 6:00pm
- Saturday – 8:00am to 2:00pm
Farm Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HFFMeats
LaPlata Farmer’s Market
- 209 Washington Avenue
- LaPlata, MD
- 301-966-7473
First opened in 1978, the market is seasonal from April through November. There are a variety of vendors, and you can find fresh produce, prepared foods, crafts, flowers, coffee, CBD products, bath & beauty products, wine, spirits, and food vendors. I like everything at this market, but some of my favorites are Wee Bean Coffee Roasters (coffee), TOB Apothecary (CBD products), Smoker’s Delight (smoked meats and sides), Rootbound Farm (a local urban farm), Red Tree Farmstead (amazing flowers), Ohana Snow Shaved Ice, Cynthia Ann Desserts (the lemon tart is fabulous), K & T Kettle Corn (produce and kettle corn), and Blue Dyer Distilling Co. (local distilled spirits).
Market hours:
- Wednesday and Saturday – 9:00am to 2:00pm
Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LaPlataFarmersMarket
Market website: https://laplatafarmersmarket.com/
Shlagel Farms
- 12850 Shlagel Road
- Waldorf, MD
- 301-645-4554
These days the farm has vegetables, eggs, farm-raised meats, honey, flowers, and more. They have strawberries in May and pumpkins in October. In fact, weekends in October, they have a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, straw maze, and hay rides. They are part of a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) buyer’s program. Pre-ordered by Thursday and pickup on Saturday. Pickups can be made at a variety of community markets, some at markets around the beltway. Go to their website for additional information.
Farm hours:
- Saturday – 9:00am to 1:00pm
Farm Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Shlagelfarms
Farm website: https://www.shlagelfarms.com/
Waldorf Farmers’ Market
- 10400 O’Donnell Place
- Waldorf, MD
- 301-392-7211
At the Waldorf Farmers’ Market, farmers and vendors sell only what they produce. They have vegetables, fruit, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, soaps, Blue Dyer Distilling Co. spirits, and so much more. Everything is local and fresh!
Market hours:
- Saturday – 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Market season is May through November.
Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Waldorf-Farmers-Market-157000144324225
Zekiah Farms3, LLC
- 5235 Bryantown Road
- Waldorf, MD
- 240-216-4065
Zekiah Farms has local meat, honey, seasonal fruit and vegetables, honey, cheese, canned goods and more. They support sustainable agriculture, quality naturally raised meats, and alternative agriculture enterprises that include on-farm learning experiences.
Farm market hours:
- Tuesday – 9:00am to 4:00pm
- Thursday – 9:00am t 6:00pm
- Saturday – 9:00am to 4:00pm
Farm market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/zekiahfarms3
Farm market website: http://zekiahfarms3.com/
St. Mary’s County
California Farmers Market
- 22710 Three Notch Road
- California, MD
- 240-309-4022
Market where products include local produce, meats (beef, pork, chicken, lamb, and goat), baked and canned goods, eggs, flowers, local wines, and craft distilled spirits.
Located near the intersection of Rt. 235 and Town Creek Drive in the BAE Building parking lot.
Market hours:
- Saturday – 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Market season is May 1st through November 20th .
Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket
Farmers Market & Auction
- 29890 Three Notch Road
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- 301-885-3966
With hundreds of vendors, you can find everything from fruit to furniture to antiques. One of my favorites is here…Helen’s Café! (https://www.facebook.com/Helens-Cafe-Catering-513543515727807)
Market hours:
- Wednesday – 8:00am to 5:00pm
- Saturday – 7:00am to 2:00pm
- Open year round
Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Farmers-Market-and-Auction-112784242117447
Market website: http://www.farmers-market-and-auction.com/HomeTablet.html
Homegrown Farm Market
- 21078 Three Notch Road
- Lexington Park, MD
From the market Facebook page, “Stop by-and grab breakfast out front at the red food truck-featuring local meats and eggs! Inside you will find St. Inie’s coffee offering hot fresh brewed and Cold Brew! Find a flavor you like and take home a pound or two, they will custom grind for you. And then take in the variety of fresh produce, local meats and oysters, fresh eggs, cut flowers, baked goods, beer and hard cider, crafts, cheese, ice cream…. And more. You can use cash, credit/debit and EBT at our market. Most produce vendors accept WIC and Senior coupons as well.”
Market hours:
- Wednesday – 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Saturday – 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Open year-round (Saturday only during winter season)
Market Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/homegrownfarmmarket
North St. Mary’s County Farmers Market (also known as the Amish Market)
- 37600 New Market Road
- Charlotte Hall, MD
- 240-309-4021
Amish farmers market with seasonal produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, canned products, flowers and more.
Located at the corner of Route 5 and Route 6, next to the Charlotte Hall Library.
Market hours:
- Monday through Saturday – 8:00am to 6:00pm
Market website: https://www.visitstmarysmd.com/directory/north-st-marys-county-farmers-market/
Russell Farms LLC
- 23635 Bayside Drive
- Clements, MD
- 301-475-3478
Local farm offering fresh produce, flowers, and bedding plants. They can also be found at the Homegrown Farm Market in Lexington Park on Saturdays.
Farm hours:
- Monday through Friday – 9:00 am to 6:00pm
- Saturday and Sunday – 8:00am to 5:00pm
Farm Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/russellfarmsproduce
Trossbach Produce
- 12015 Point Lookout Road
- Scotland, MD
- 301-872-5605
Fresh produce grown on a family-owned (four generations) and operated farm. Shop on-line and pick-up at the farm.
Market hours:
Seven days a week – 9:00am to 6:00pm
Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/trossbachproduce
Market website: https://www.trossbachproduce.com/
Of note: I know there are more than what I have listed here, but some I couldn’t verify that they are still open.