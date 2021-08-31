LEONARDTOWN, MD (August 30, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has opened pre-registration for children under 12 who are waiting to become eligible for their initial COVID-19 vaccine, as well as for persons previously vaccinated who will become eligible for a third “booster” dose in the future.

Individuals with compromised immune systems are currently eligible for a third “booster” dose. Community members that pre-register will be contacted as they become eligible to register for a vaccine appointment.

Pre-Register Here

“The pre-registration process will help with the swift distribution of vaccine as more people become eligible for initial vaccine or booster doses,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Locally, about 53% of our county’s population is fully vaccinated. Getting more people vaccinated is key to reducing the impact of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s. The vaccines available decrease the risk of infection and protect against severe illness and death from the COVID-19 virus, including the Delta variant. If you are eligible now, please get fully vaccinated. If you’re waiting to become age-eligible for the initial vaccine or waiting for your booster dose, please use our new pre-registration process.”

For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

