Join us to “walk the walk” on First Friday, September 3rd from 5-8:30 PM! This special evening will celebrate Downtown Leonardtown’s eighth year as an officially designated Arts & Entertainment District of Maryland. A highlight of this event will be the annual Art Walk contest, an exciting opportunity to view locally created work in a wide variety of media and styles.

Winners of the Art Walk contest will be selected by popular vote so be sure to bring your friends, grab a ballot at any participating shop, walk around town to choose your three favorite artwork entries, and cast your votes! Submit your ballot at St. Mary’s County Arts Council for a free small gift, or just drop it off at any of the participating businesses.

Plein air painter photo by Michael Montillo.

courtesy of Higher Standards

Line dancers photo by Brandy Blackstone

courtesy of Jenn Dorsey





The voting period will open on September 1stand will run through the whole month, ending on September 30th.

Also awarded will be a $25 gift card from Shepherd’s Old Field Market and a $25 gift card from Social Coffeehouse to lucky voters selected at random (one entry per person, all ages may enter, no purchase necessary).

Other fabulous featured activities at Leonardtown Square will include:local jazz band Higher Standards from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, an R&B Line Dancing event with instructor Renee Stephens and accompanied by the SoMar Drummers (audience participation Drum Circle) from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, hands-on art activities, plein air painters, and much more!

The art galleries and studios along with the local shops and restaurants will be open late and offering one-night only specials. Pets on leashes are welcome in public areas and at many of the shops.

Check the “Leonardtown First Fridays” and “St. Mary’s County Arts Council” pages on Facebook, visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com, or email the Arts Council at info@smcart.org for additional details and updated event info. We look forward to seeing you on September 3rd! #LtownArtWalk #LeonardtownFF

