ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state has submitted the first recovery plan performance report required by the Department of the Treasury in accordance with the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which directed $3.7 billion in federal aid to Maryland.

Following ARPA’s enactment on March 11, 2021, Governor Hogan and legislative leaders announced a bipartisan funding agreement, which took the form of Supplemental Budget #5 to the governor’s FY 2022 state budget proposal. The supplemental budget provided the initial outline for how the State’s ARPA funding would be spent; the report submitted today goes into further detail regarding the final $3.7 billion allocations.

“I am pleased to unveil this latest roadmap of Maryland’s investment of the $3.7 billion that the state is receiving from the federal government to help us recover from this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Governor Hogan. “We worked hard to push the White House and Congress to provide relief to the states, and now we are making sure that this relief is going directly to the people, the businesses, and the programs where it will do the most good.”

More than $610 million was spent in FY 2021 across the seven allowable expenditure categories, including efforts to improve public health, ameliorate negative economic impacts, and enhance services to those communities hit most disproportionately by the pandemic.

The bulk of the report focuses on how the remainder of Maryland’s ARPA funds will be allocated across those same seven categories. The summaries of each of these allocations explain, where possible, what state programs will administer the funds, the timeline for the distribution of the funds, planned community engagement actions to inform the public of the availability of the funds, intended outcomes of the investment of the funds, and performance metrics that will measure the success of that investment. The Department of Budget and Management (DBM)will coordinate with program managers throughout the executive branch to identify specific, measurable, and attainable goals where appropriate.

To read the full initial recovery plan performance report, please visit DBM’s website at http://dbm.maryland.gov.

