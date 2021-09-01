Captain Steven Hall, Commander of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, graduated last month from a national police leadership program in a course of study in executive strategic management.

Capt. Hall attended and completed the most recent three-week session of the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), a program of the Police Executive Research Forum that provides senior police executives with intensive training in the latest management concepts and practices used in business and government. The program also features discussions of the most challenging issues facing law enforcement executives today.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Cameron for the incredible opportunity to complete this premier executive training and extend a special thanks to the Sheriff Office Special Operations Division staff that stepped up in my absence,” Capt. Hall said.

“The world-renowned SMIP cadre of instructors and my classmates, who represented police leadership across the country, covered management principles and best practices that will help the Sheriff’s Office adapt to the changing landscape of policing and meet the challenges facing us all in the 21st century. A true highlight was spending time with the preeminent Commissioner Charles Ramsey, who confirmed the importance of continuing my education and training in my chosen profession,” Capt. Hall said.

“I am extremely proud of Captain Hall’s accomplishments in leadership throughout his career in law enforcement here in St. Mary’s County,” Sheriff Cameron said. “Completing this course of study adds another valuable component of executive development. Capt. Hall is a steadfast, diligent, compassionate, and reliable leader in our agency,” the Sheriff said.

Capt. Hall joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in 1994 as a corrections officer and became a deputy in 1996. He reached the rank of Captain in 2010 and served as the Commander of the Patrol Division before becoming the Commander of the Special Operations Division.

Like this: Like Loading...