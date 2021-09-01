Corporal John Kirkner retired from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, after more than 21 years of service as a deputy.

Cpl. Kirkner joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1999 after serving for 22 years in the US Navy as a rescue swimmer. He most recently served in the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division as a child support deputy.

“Congratulations on a career well-served,” Sheriff Tim Cameron told Kirkner. “We’ll miss you and see you again soon.”

Kirkner plans on returning to the Sheriff’s Office in the near future in a different capacity.

Lt. Stephen Simonds, Cpl. Kirkner, Sgt. Stephen Myers and Capt. Steven Hall

