LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Aug.31, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners presented two Proclamations for Suicide Prevention Month and National Recovery Month.

The Commissioners then convened as the Board of Health to hear COVID-19 updates from county health officer, Dr. Meenakshi Brewster and Dr. Stephen Michaels from MedStar St. Mary’s.

Following the Board of Health meeting, the Commissioners resumed their regular business session to approve a request from the County Attorney for a Public Hearing to repeal Ordinance 2021-15 Moratorium on utility-scale solar projects in the county.

The State’s Attorney’s Office received approval to receive a grant from the Maryland Department of Human Services. The FY2022 Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement, Project US22111 for $815,745 supports the operational expenses for the Child Support Division.

The Commissioners approved a request from St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission to submit a loan application through the Department of Housing and Community Development for the funding of prior approved Capital Improvement Project through the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), in the amount of $10,389,122.

The Commissioners approved a lease agreement with the College of Southern Maryland designating the Wellness and Aquatics Center on the Leonardtown Campus as a fitness, aquatics, and recreation center managed by the St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks Department.

The Department of Emergency Services was approved to relocate the Fire and EMS Recruitment and Retention Coordinator staff position from the Department of Human Resources to the Department of Emergency Services.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

