LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 1, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is remobilizing its local COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, located at 24801 MD-235 in Hollywood. COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available by appointment at this location beginning September 10, 2021.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at the new Behavioral Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park (formerly PNC Bank). Please note: SMCHD is no longer offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the main office in Leonardtown in order to accommodate the high demand for COVID-19 testing.

“COVID-19 new case rates continue to rise rapidly in our community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “The best way to protect yourself and others is to get fully vaccinated. Our drive-thru mass vaccine site and many community partnerships have allowed us to efficiently vaccinate tens of thousands of St. Mary’s County residents. Reactivating this site will best allow us to meet vaccine demand now that the FDA has fully approved Pfizer vaccine, as we roll out booster doses for our community members, and when the vaccine is authorized for children less than twelve years old.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available for anyone age 12 and older. Appointments are highly recommended; walk-ups will be accepted as vaccine supply allows. For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. Pre–registration is available for those who are waiting to become eligible for their initial or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Like this: Like Loading...