(LEXINGTON PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in St, Mary’s County.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Pegg Road in the area of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Maryland State Police Crash Team was also called to the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, an Audi S4 crashed head-on with a Nissan Rogue in the center turn lane of Pegg Road. The Nissan then sideswiped a Ford Escape, which overturned. As the Ford overturned, it struck another Nissan.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue, identified as Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, and Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, both of Lexington Park, Maryland, were declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Audi, a male, was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The road was closed for about four hours following the crash. During the road closure, another vehicle crashed into a St. Mary’s County vehicle that was parked on Pegg Road.

The suspect driver in that crash, Duane Monroe Reese, 24, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was cited for driving under the influence and reckless driving. Reese was also charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a loaded handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, and illegal possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle. Reese was taken to the Leonardtown Barrack before being transferred to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for processing.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the fatal crash. Once that investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine what charges may be filed in this case.

