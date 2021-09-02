Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese is a happy-go-lucky beagle girl ISO a foster home or a forever home.

She is a 2-year-old, 25-pound mostly red and white beagle with beautiful eyes!





Cream Cheese is a friendly, waggy tail beagle that would do well in any home.

She likes both other dogs and people! Cream Cheese would love another dog and or human to pal around with.

Cream Cheese is currently finished up her vetting and is waiting patiently at our vet’s office for a foster or forever home.

If you have ever thought about fostering, this is a perfect time. There is a great need for fosters.

Please email icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you can offer Cream Cheese a soft bed and a bowl of kibble.

You can see and read about all of our beagles looking for forever homes through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

Like this: Like Loading...