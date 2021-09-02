Robert Harvey, Calvert County State’s Attorney, has been appointed by Governor Larry J. Hogan to a position on the Maryland Commission on Criminal Sentencing Policy.

The Commission is responsible for supporting fair and equitable sentencing practices in the Circuit Courts throughout the State of Maryland. Mr. Harvey will serve a 4-year term as the representative of the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association. He thanks Governor Hogan for this opportunity to provide a voice for the citizens of Calvert County on this important Commission.

