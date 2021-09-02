LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that requests for $5.137 billion in funding to support 9.1 million connected devices and 5.4 million broadband connections were received during the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program’s initial filing window.

The window, which closed August 13, 2021, attracted applicants from all 50 states, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia – including schools and libraries in both rural and urban communities seeking funding for eligible equipment and services received or delivered between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Additional information about the demand in Maryland can be found here.

In view of outstanding demand and the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the FCC will open a second application filing window for schools and libraries to request funding from the roughly $2 billion in program funds remaining for connected devices and broadband connections for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons for the current 2021-22 school year. The second window will open on September 28 and run until October 13. Eligible schools and libraries will be able to apply for financial support to purchase eligible equipment and services for students, school staff, and library patrons with unmet needs.

For additional information on St. Mary’s County Broadband efforts, visit the county website www.stmarysmd.com\broadband.

