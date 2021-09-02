LEONARDTOWN, MD –Beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, the Great Mills Pool will be closed to begin the installation of its inflatable dome structure and transform it into an indoor swimming facility. The Great Mills Pool will reopen Thursday, Sept. 16,as an indoor pool.

For a schedule of all Great Mills Pool programming, please view our operating schedule at: www.stmarysmd.com/docs/pooloperatingschedule.pdf

Reservations are recommended for usage of the Great Mills Pool; walk-ins are accepted but not guaranteed based on space. Reservations can be made online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate – Online Registration or over the phone at 301-866-6560.

For more information on Great Mills Pool, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/aqautics or call us at 301-866-6560. Follow St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.

