Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) have identified and charged two suspects in connection with the attempted armed home invasion that occurred on August 25, 2021, in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates on Rawhide Road in Lusby, MD.

Both suspects are juvenile males, age 14 and 15 of Lusby, MD.

The suspects were charged with Attempted 1stDegree Burglary and Attempted 3rd Degree Burglary. Both suspects were transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

We would like to thank all of the citizens for the tips and information to assist in bringing this investigation to a speedy close.

Like this: Like Loading...