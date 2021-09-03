On June 26, two males broke into an apartment on Abberly Place in Waldorf and stole clothing and valuables. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify one of the suspects and obtain an arrest warrant.

Bernard Maddox, 25, of Capital Heights

Members of the CCSO and the U.S. Marshals task force located and arrested Frank Bernard Maddox, 25, of Capital Heights (photo attached), on September 2. He was charged with first-degree burglary and theft of over $1,500.

Detectives are working to identify the second suspect. Anyone with information about the identity of the second suspect is asked to call Det. Logsdon at 301-609-6436.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the identity and arrest of the second suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

