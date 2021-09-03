LEONARDTOWN,MD– TheCommissioners of St. Mary’s County have approved a lease agreement with the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) designating the Wellness and Aquatics Center, located on the Leonardtown Campus be managed by the Department of Recreation & Parks. The facility is scheduled to open to the public Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

“We are excited about the opportunity to offer leisure and wellness programming at this unique and attractive facility on the CSM campus in Leonardtown,” said Arthur Shepherd, Recreation and Parks Director. Details regarding program schedule, facility use access, and fees will be released no later than Wednesday morning, Sept. 8. In addition, a dedicated webpage with facility information will be available on the Department of Recreation and Parks’ website next week.

The department is continuing to recruit staff for all positions and certification courses are open for registration.

Please visit the website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs for more details. Please get in touch with Marva Kumpf at marva.kumpf@stmarysmd.com with any questions.

