LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Jacob Breslauer (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) was named the United East Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week ending September 5 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Breslauer was instrumental in helping the Seahawks men’s soccer team open their 2021 campaign with a 3-0 record, including claiming the Elmer Lord Tournament title at Salisbury University.

He started the week by assisting on senior forward Isaac Ekobo’s (Waldorf, Md./Thomas Stone) overtime winner in a 1-0 road victory over Stevenson University on September 4. Breslauer followed that up with a goal and an assist in a dominant 5-1 win over Eastern Mennonite University in the opening round of the Elmer Lord Tournament. The 6-2 defender then helped to limit Roanoke College to just two shots on goal as the Seahawks earned a 1-0 triumph to capture the Elmer Lord Tournament title.

Breslauer is currently tied with a teammate, senior midfielder Owen Smith (Middletown, Md./Middletown), for the conference lead with two assists while ranking second with four points.

The Seahawks will be back in action this weekend as St. Mary’s College hosts the Seahawk Classic on Saturday-Sunday, September 11-12, with Dickinson College, Salisbury University, and No. 16 Swarthmore College.



2021 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Players of the Week

Sept. 6 – Jacob Breslauer , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D

