Roscoe is a handsome 3-year-old beagle boy ISO a foster or forever home. This sweet tri-color guy is a bit on the shy side and isn’t fond of hunting. Roscoe enjoys the company of people, other dogs, and he gets along well with cats too!







He has done fine with older children. Roscoe would love a fenced yard where he could enjoy leisurely strolls sniffing and exploring. Roscoe really enjoys a slower laid back pace.

Roscoe is finishing up his vetting and ready for his foster or forever home!

He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is on a monthly Heartguard.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting Roscoe or another beagle in need, please email us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Following this link, http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx will lead you to lots of beagles in search of their forever homes.

