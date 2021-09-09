The Charles County Economic Development Department will begin accepting applications for Online Sales and Telework Grants beginning Monday, Sept. 13. Any Charles County-based, for-profit business is eligible for up to $5,000 for expenses related to creating an online sales framework and/or offering employees telework opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants are available for new purchases or as reimbursement for previous purchases, provided they meet program criteria.

The Maryland Department of Commerce is providing funding for this program through the federal American Recovery Act. The deadline to submit applications isMonday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.

To be eligible, the business must:

Be a Charles County for-profit business established before March 9, 2020

Have 20 employees or less

Be currently in operation

Have expenses that were incurred after March 9, 2020, and not previously reimbursed in another federal, state, or county grant program.

Grant funding can be used for:

Expenses related to the expansion of e-commerce to support online sales framework

Website upgrade to include, expand, or facilitate online sales

New website development for online sales

Purchase of laptops or other devices for remote work capabilities

Hardware and software upgrade and subscriptions related to the above

For more information about this grant or to request an application, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/Charles-County-Online-Sales-Telework-Grant-Program. For additional questions, contact Chief of Business Development Lucretia Freeman-Buster at BusterL@MeetCharlesCounty.com.

