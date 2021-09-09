MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (September 2nd, 2021) – The 2021 Superchargers Showdown, October 1st through 3rd will go down in history as one of the most unique events during its 36-year tenure. This event will feature the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association, the Warriors Outlaw presented by 1320 Fabrication, Top Sportsman, and the full 1320 Fabrication ET Series. The Eastern Raider and Wicked Sinsation Jet Dragsters will also be in attendance.

This year’s event will also bring a tribute to the late great Bunny Burkett, the First Lady of Funny Car, National Superstar, and the 1986 IHRA Funny Car World Champion. A portion of every ticket sold will be used to restore Bunny’s Championship-winning Funny Car on top of the Hot Rodz Diner and Maryland International Raceway (MDIR) and to Bunny’s favorite charities.

Planning for the 2021 Superchargers Showdown and this tribute to Bunny began in the off-season with the Burkett family, and turned into something much larger than any could have ever imagined. Jagger Naves, son of long-time Top Alcohol Funny Car driver Bill Naves of Shooting Star Motorsports, and promoter with Earth Shaking Entertainment reached out to Royce Miller, COO of IRGSE and General Manager of MDIR, and wanted to assist with putting together a legendary group for the famed event. Not only did he achieve this, but the group continues to grow.

Over 30+ teams from Top Alcohol Funny Cars, Top Alcohol Dragsters, Nostalgia Funny Cars, Nitro Funny Cars, Blown Altereds, and more are coming for an exhibition of epic proportions for this event. These racers are coming without pay or purse to support Bunny’s tribute and the Burkett family. This will be a sight to see at MDIR that will be remembered for years to come. All drivers will run during the 6 pm and 8 pm sessions with the two quickest racers being selected to run in the final based on the two quickest ET’s.

If you have not made plans to attend this event, then it is time to make some adjustments and make sure to be here! The Bunny Burkett Tribute will be a spectacle to be seen by all ages. Many of the racers attending are doing this out of respect for what Bunny did for the drag racing world. Her level of fire and tenacity inside of a race car is still unmatched to this day. So, let’s pack the house for Bunny and these gallant racers, and help make a significant donation to the charities that were dear to Bunny’s heart.

Race in Paradise Bunny, you are still missed by all.

