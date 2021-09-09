LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Logan Musucemi (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) was named the United East Conference Men’s Runner of the Week for the week ending September 5 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.

Logan Musucemi ’25 Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Musucemi led the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s cross country team to a second-place finish at the three-team Towson University Invitational, which included Division I institutions, Coppin State University, and Morgan State University. The Seahawks, the only Division III squad at the meet, finished second with 33 points, just two points behind team champion, Morgan State.

In his first collegiate race, Musucemi finished the 5K course in 17:48.5 for third place in a field of 24 runners.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Saturday, September 11, at the Shannon Henretty Invitational hosted by Stevenson University at its Greenspring campus in Stevenson.

2021 United East Conference Men’s Runners of the Week

Sept. 7 – Logan Musucemi , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

